News

Kwara constructs, rehabilitates 143 roads in three years

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Kwara State government says it has constructed and rehabilitated 143 rural and urban roads in the 16 local government areas within three years. The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Rotimi Iliyasu, said this at ‘Newskeg’ programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council. According to Iliyasu, the roads were constructed and rehabilitated with quality materials. He added that the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration had also done maintenance works on over 200 roads in the three senatorial districts within the period. lliyasu said work on the Tanke flyover is at the preliminary stage, adding that safety measures and alternative routes had been provided to reduce hardship of computers plying the route.

The commissioner, who said as soon as the 2022 budget is passed by the House of Assembly other works on the flyover would commence, urged the Federal Government to support the state government in ensuring speedy completion of its on-going road projects in the state.

He said: “There’s a need for attitudinal change among our people, especially artisans and shop owners along major roads, particularly in the Ilorin metropolis. They gather refuse and burn it inside the drainage, thus damaging the roads. “What they don’t know is that the government will spend money meant for other peopleoriented projects on repairs of the damaged roads. The state government will soon start prosecuting shop owners along such roads.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hope rises as scientists develop new deafness therapy

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the Tel Aviv University (TAU) in Israel have found an innovative treatment for deafness based on the delivery of genetic material into the cells of the inner ear. According to the results of their paper published in ‘EMBO Molecular Medicine,’ the genetic material ‘replaces’ the genetic defect and enables the cells to continue […]
News Top Stories

…Ekiti orders closure of bank, eateries for violating protocols

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado Ekiti

…laments upsurge in cases   The Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force monitoring and enforcement team has ordered the closure of two popular eateries and a new generation bank in Ado- Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital city.   The government, which decried the increase in the rate of the spread of the virus, alleged that the […]
News

Ubah unveils 20-year development roadmap for Anambra

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor NNEWI

Echezona Okafor NNEWI The Convener of Anambra Progressives International Summit ongoing in Istanbul, Turkey, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has unveiled a 20-year development plan to chart a new course for development of Anambra State.   In an emotion laden speech, he said: “The discussion and unveiling of the Anambra Progressives 20-Year Developmental Roadmap is certainly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica