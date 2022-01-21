Kwara constructs, rehabilitates 143 roads in three years

The Kwara State government says it has constructed and rehabilitated 143 rural and urban roads in the 16 local government areas within three years. The Commissioner for Works and Transport, Rotimi Iliyasu, said this at ‘Newskeg’ programme of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council. According to Iliyasu, the roads were constructed and rehabilitated with quality materials. He added that the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration had also done maintenance works on over 200 roads in the three senatorial districts within the period. lliyasu said work on the Tanke flyover is at the preliminary stage, adding that safety measures and alternative routes had been provided to reduce hardship of computers plying the route.

The commissioner, who said as soon as the 2022 budget is passed by the House of Assembly other works on the flyover would commence, urged the Federal Government to support the state government in ensuring speedy completion of its on-going road projects in the state.

He said: “There’s a need for attitudinal change among our people, especially artisans and shop owners along major roads, particularly in the Ilorin metropolis. They gather refuse and burn it inside the drainage, thus damaging the roads. “What they don’t know is that the government will spend money meant for other peopleoriented projects on repairs of the damaged roads. The state government will soon start prosecuting shop owners along such roads.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...