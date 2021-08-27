Kwara: Contractor caught doing shoddy job

The Projects Monitoring Team of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) yesterday said that it has caught the contractor handling the remodelling of ECWA LGEA School, Oja Iya, in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state putting fresh plasters on the old walls without scrapping the old plasters. The dodgy job, our reporter gathered, was immediately stopped by the team led by KWSUBEB Chairman, Prof. Sheu Adaramaja, while ordering the site manager to do the needful by removing the old plasters immediately before commencing further work. He was asked to report to the Physical Planning Unit of the Board for further instructions. Site instruction was reportedly handed over to the site engineer, which meant that he could not proceed with the job without correcting all the shoddy jobs that had been executed on the site.

