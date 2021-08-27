Kwara: Contractor caught doing shoddy job

The Projects Monitoring Team of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) yesterday said that it has caught the contractor handling the remodelling of ECWA LGEA School, Oja Iya, in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state putting fresh plasters on the old walls without scrapping the old plasters. The dodgy job, our reporter gathered, was immediately stopped by the team led by KWSUBEB Chairman, Prof. Sheu Adaramaja, while ordering the site manager to do the needful by removing the old plasters immediately before commencing further work. He was asked to report to the Physical Planning Unit of the Board for further instructions. Site instruction was reportedly handed over to the site engineer, which meant that he could not proceed with the job without correcting all the shoddy jobs that had been executed on the site.
Related Articles
Ebonyi faults PDP chieftain on Abakaliki Ring Road contract
Ebonyi State government has faulted a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Linus Okorie, for criticising Governor David Umahi on the construction of Old Abakaliki Ring Road. The government said Okorie was raising a politically- induced alarm. Okorie, who represented Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Local Government Areas in the House of Representatives, had raised […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: Aba residents count losses after protest
Indigenous owners of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, Ukwa/ Ngwa Clan, has called on hoodlums that hijacked the #EndSARS protest to stop the destruction of private and public properties in the state. The Ukwa/Ngwa residents, who embarked on a clean-up exercise in Aba and sensitization of Market Associations within the city, described the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bayelsa: Kid, four others killed in rival cults’ shootout
A child and four others lost their lives yesterday during a shootout between two rival cult groups at Lobia 2 community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. A witness said the two cult groups, from Ukubie and Azuzuama communities, clashed during the remembrance ceremony of one Chief Genesis at Lobia 2 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)