Metro & Crime

Kwara: Court sacks appointed local council officials

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

The Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) Chairmen and their executives in the 16 local government areas (LGAs) of Kwara State appointed by the state government have been sacked.

The sack followed the judgment delivered on Friday by Justice H. A. Gegele of the state High Court sitting in Ilorin, describing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s act to replace the suspended local government officials with appointed officials “as executive rascality and an abuse of power.”

Recall that Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), an anti-corruption Civil Society Organisation, had taken the state government to court over the appointment of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) to manage the affairs of LGAs in the state.

The reliefs sought from the court by the Civil Society Organisation included the nullification of the governor’s action and order for the conduct of local government elections by the administration in the state.

Justice Gegele in his judgment ruled in favour of ENetSuD, admitting that: “ENetSuD is a juristic person with a legal personality that can sue and be sued; and that it has locus standi to pursue this case in court of competent jurisdiction.”

The court, however, agreed that the state government suspended the democratically elected local government councils, but expressed dissatisfaction that they were replaced with TIC that is not known to any law.

Reacting to the judgment, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo, said the government would appeal the judgment, while it would also seek immediate stay of action of the judgment of the trial court.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pregnant woman, two others die in multiple accident on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Three people, including a pregnant woman, on Thursday died in a multiple accident at the Ogun State axis of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. New Telegraph learnt that, the accident occurred at Evy and Danco area, inbound Lagos, around 4.30am. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), […]
Metro & Crime

Alaafin’s erudition is a pride to Yoruba race – NIPOST boss, Adewusi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Services, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has said that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, has raised the standards of monarchy beyond all expectations. He said this is evident after 50 years of being on the throne with what he called impeccable […]
Metro & Crime

Housewife, motorcyclist butchered for money ritual in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun state have arrested five suspects who allegedly kidnapped and butchered a 45-year-old housewife, Memunat Akinde and a motorcyclist, Ibikunle Ajose for money ritual.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement in Abeokuta yesterday that the suspects – Okediran Monsuru, Ajaoba Monday, Akewusola Wajud, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica