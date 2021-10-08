Kwara: Court sacks appointed local council officials

The Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) Chairmen and their executives in the 16 local government areas (LGAs) of Kwara State appointed by the state government have been sacked.

The sack followed the judgment delivered on Friday by Justice H. A. Gegele of the state High Court sitting in Ilorin, describing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s act to replace the suspended local government officials with appointed officials “as executive rascality and an abuse of power.”

Recall that Elites Network for Sustainable Development (ENetSuD), an anti-corruption Civil Society Organisation, had taken the state government to court over the appointment of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) to manage the affairs of LGAs in the state.

The reliefs sought from the court by the Civil Society Organisation included the nullification of the governor’s action and order for the conduct of local government elections by the administration in the state.

Justice Gegele in his judgment ruled in favour of ENetSuD, admitting that: “ENetSuD is a juristic person with a legal personality that can sue and be sued; and that it has locus standi to pursue this case in court of competent jurisdiction.”

The court, however, agreed that the state government suspended the democratically elected local government councils, but expressed dissatisfaction that they were replaced with TIC that is not known to any law.

Reacting to the judgment, the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo, said the government would appeal the judgment, while it would also seek immediate stay of action of the judgment of the trial court.

