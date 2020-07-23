Kwara: Customs generates N2.3bn in six months

Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Kwara Area Command, yesterday said that it has raked in a total of N2.3 billion as revenue from January to June this year. Briefing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Controller of the command, Comptroller Ahmed Hussaini Bello said: “It is no longer news that COVID-19 has affected virtually every aspect of not only Nigeria’s economy, but also the entire world. In month of April,2020 the command recorded zero revenue, which is as a result of the lockdown.

In May 2020, we were able to bounce back and we surpassed what we generated in March, 2020 with N287, 009, 456.48. “Today, I make bold to say that since my assumption of office here in Kwara Area Command, under my watch, we have so far generated the sumof N4.7billionandremitted same to the Federation Account.

The command has madeunprecedentednumber of seizures, despiteborderclosure, and despite the fact that smugglers have continued to dare the command with importation of banned items and smuggling through unapproved routes.” Comptroller Bello said the command had made seizure of various items with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N320, 766,000.00, while four suspects were arrested. The items seized, according to him, were 2, 598 bags of foreign parboiled rice estimated to be over four trailers, 34 kegs of vegetable oil of 25 litres each, 41 units of various types of used vehicles, 372 jerry-cans of PMS of 25 litres each and 3,742 kg of Cannabis Sativa, popularly known as Marijuana or Indian Hemp, which had been handed over to the NDLEA.

Comptroller Bello also disclosed that 927 bags of foreign rice, 123 bags of Semolina of 10kg each, 25 bags of Semolina of 5kg each and 35 cartons of Mamador vegetable oil with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12.8 million, that were certified unfit for both human and animal consumption, were publicly burnt, adding that this was why they invited the press, NAFDAC, SON, NESREA and KWEPA to witness the burning of the items.

