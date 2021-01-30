News

Kwara Customs generates N6.9bn in 2020

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Despite the ravaging COVID- 19 pandemic, the Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has generated the sum of N6.96bn into the coffers of the Federal Government in 2020, representing 86 per cent of the year annual target as against the total sum of N2.4 billion generated in 2019. Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ahmed Hussaini Bello, said since his posting in 2019 as the pioneer Customs Area Controller, the command has, “so far generated and remitted the sum of N9.3 billion into the federation account.” Bello gave the reasons for not meeting the stipulated last year budget to COVID- 19 pandemic that came with lockdown, EndSARS protests and partial border closure, including placing temporary embargo on movement of goods and persons through the land borders nationwide.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

