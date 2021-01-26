News

Kwara Customs generates N6.9bn in 2020

Despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the Kwara State Command of the Nigerian Customs Service has generated the sum of N6.96 billion into the coffers of the Federal Government in 2020, representing 86 percent of the year’s annual target as against the total sum of N2.4 billion generated in 2019.

 

Briefing journalists on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Ahmed Hussaini Bello, said since his posting in 2019 as the pioneer Customs Area Controller, the Command has “so far generated and remitted the sum of N9.3 billion into the federation account.”

 

Bello adduced the reasons for not meeting the stipulated last’s year budget to the COVID-19 pandemic that came with a lockdown, #EndSARS protests and partial border closure, including placing temporary embargo on movement of goods and persons through the land borders nationwide.

