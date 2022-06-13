Metro & Crime

Kwara Customs moves to curb smuggling

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

…takes sensitisation campaigns to traditional rulers

 In their avowed determination to curb the nefarious activities of smugglers in Kwara State and beyond, officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara State  Command, led by their Area Controller, Comptroller H. B. Ahmed, have taken the anti-smuggling campaign and sensitisation to the doorsteps of traditional rulers in the state.

 

Places visited include the Bukuro axis in Baruteen Local Government Area of the state. At the palace of the District Head of Bukuro, Comptroller Ahmed said they decided to take the campaign to the doorsteps of traditional rulers in the state having acknowledged the critical role they can play in curbing smuggling activities in their domains, especially in the areas of sensitisation and enlightenment of their subjects against engaging in smuggling activities.

 

The Comptroller has therefore urged the traditional rulers not to relent, but to intensity, their enlightenment campaigns on smuggling activities, saying most of those who engage in smuggling don’t see it as an illegal business and an economic sabotage and crime.

 

The Customs Area Controller emphasised that, “we cannot afford to rest on our oars, particularly at this critical time of our national life as the myriad of irregular migration and transborder crimes, such as smuggling of small arms and light weapons, human trafficking, drugs trafficking and terrorism, among others, are on the rise and must be tackled headlong.”

 

In his response, the District Head of Bukuro, Mallam Aliyu Issa Woru, who said that this was the first time a Controller of Customs would visit his domain to seek for synergy in sensitising his subjects, pledged to “do whatever it takes to support the Controller to succeed, as smuggling is never a good thing to be encouraged.”

 

Comptroller Ahmed used the occasion to visit other sister security agencies like Benin Republic Customs, Nigeria Immigration, Nigeria Police Force, Joint Border Patrol Team and others, emphasising that synergy and collaboration among security agencies cannot be overemphasised as no organisation, he contended, can work in isolation and succeed without the support of others.

 

He therefore sought for synergy and collaboration of other sister agencies in information sharing in order to achieve the Command’s set target

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

