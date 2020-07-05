Kwara debunks spending N17m daily on pandemic

Ilorin Kwara State Government has refuted the allegation that it is spending the sum of N17m daily in its response to the Covid- 19 pandemic.

Describing the unfounded allegation by some online publications as frivolous, reckless and outright mischief, the Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on New Media, Comrade Fafoluyi Olayinka Solace, said: “Such sensationalism must not be encouraged or allowed to thrive in the media industry.

I therefore charge the various media hirelings to embrace professionalism and stop being linchpins for some desperate political interests.

“N17m daily spending? This reckless and yellow journalism has to stop.

“I watched with utter disbelief a twist of the statement issued by Kwara State Government to the effect that N1.5billion has so far been spent on the COVID-19 pandemic between April 1 and June 29.

Some reckless, incompetent and hack writers, including the characters behind Fresh Insight and Informant247, went to town with a headline that the government is spending N17.5m daily in the fight against the pandemic.

“When compared to any state in the country today, the Kwara State government comes around as one of the most financially conservative and yet one of the best four in terms of COVID-19 management and preparedness.”

Like this: Like Loading...