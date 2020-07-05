News

Kwara debunks spending N17m daily on pandemic

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Ilorin Kwara State Government has refuted the allegation that it is spending the sum of N17m daily in its response to the Covid- 19 pandemic.

Describing the unfounded allegation by some online publications as frivolous, reckless and outright mischief, the Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on New Media, Comrade Fafoluyi Olayinka Solace, said: “Such sensationalism must not be encouraged or allowed to thrive in the media industry.

 

I therefore charge the various media hirelings to embrace professionalism and stop being linchpins for some desperate political interests.

 

“N17m daily spending? This reckless and yellow journalism has to stop.

 

“I watched with utter disbelief a twist of the statement issued by Kwara State Government to the effect that N1.5billion has so far been spent on the COVID-19 pandemic between April 1 and June 29.

 

Some reckless, incompetent and hack writers, including the characters behind Fresh Insight and Informant247, went to town with a headline that the government is spending N17.5m daily in the fight against the pandemic.

 

“When compared to any state in the country today, the Kwara State government comes around as one of the most financially conservative and yet one of the best four in terms of COVID-19 management and preparedness.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bauchi gov to political appointees: Go back to farm

Posted on Author Ali Garba, Bauchi

B auchi State Governor, Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has ordered all political appointees and senior civil servants in the state to go back to farm in line with his administration’s revolution in the agricultural sector.       He said the aim was to boost food security in the state. The governor gave the order at […]
News

Beware of second coronavirus wave, British medics warn politicians

Posted on Author Reporter

Top medics have warned British political parties that local flare-ups of the novel coronavirus are likely and a second wave is a real risk. “While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare-ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk,” […]
News

Alleged fraud: NANS drags poly rector, Aluko, to EFCC, ICPC

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta

T he National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has threatened to drag Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Dr. Olusegun Aluko, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).   The apex student body, which accused the rector of allegedly subverting due process and executing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: