Kwara: Dep Comptroller of Customs kidnapped on his farm

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Mohammed Zarma (rtd), has been kidnapped on his farm located at Oke Jia, Egbejila, in Asa Local Government area of Kwara State by some unknown gunmen. Spokesman of the state Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, said: “The Kwara State Police Command under the leadership of CP Tuesday Assayomo, has deployed relevant assets, both human and material, for the rescue of one Mohammed Zarma ‘M’ a retired Deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, who was kidnapped on his farm located at Oke Jia, Egbejila about 1730hrs of 6/1/2022 by some unknown gunmen. “On the visit to the scene after the incident by the Command’s operatives, four empty shells of expended ammunition were recovered. “Assayomo wishes to assure the family of the victim and indeed the general public that no effort would be spared in getting the victim rescued unhurt and possibly arrest the perpetrators of the crime.”

 

