Kwara Dep Gov tests negative for COVID-19

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi, has tested negative for the virus.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman, Kwara State COVID-19 Technical Committee, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ilorin, the state capital.

The statement stated: “On Friday evening, August 28, 2020, the result of a repeat test by His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr. Kayode Alabi, came back negative. This means the Deputy Governor is free of the virus and would be back to his desk.

“The government thanks members of the public for their support and prayers, and the medical team for their hard work. The government equally wishes all of our remaining patients, including Her Excellency the wife of the Deputy Governor, safe recovery like the Deputy Governor, while calling on everyone to not let down their guards as every step is being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.”

