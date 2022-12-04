News

Kwara dep gov to Christians: Use your PVCs wisely in 2023

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

Kwara State Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi has urged Christians in the state to use their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) wisely to elect credible, tested and trustworthy candidates in the 2023 general elections.

 

Expressing the preparedness of the government to continue to promote religious harmony in the state towards engendering peaceful coexistence and development in the state, the Deputy Governor said it’s only by voting right and wisely that good governance would be  endeavours guaranteed, not only in Kwara State but also the nation at large.

Mr. Alabi, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Religion to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Rev. Timothy Akangbe, said this in Ilorin, the state capital, at this year’s Christmas Carol organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), with the Theme ‘King of Kings’.

He said: “My message to the Christian community in Kwara State with regard to the 2023 general elections is that we should pray and get our permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) ready. The PVC is our power. We should, therefore, go out massively to vote for people of our interest. We need to know that prayers alone cannot do our personal responsibility for us.

After casting our votes, then we pray for the best out of the packs. “My advice to the Christian community is that we should unite in love. This is the season of love when Jesus Christ was born for us. We should do everything in love and with love not minding our denominational differences.

Another is that we should have one voice as Christians. “During elections, I urge all of voting age to troop out en masse so that it will be known outside of Kwara state that we have Christians in large numbers. So as Christians, we need to seek God first and do everything in accordance with His commandments.”

Also speaking, the state CAN Chairman, Rev Sunday Adewole, who was represented by the CAN Secretary, Barrister Shina Ibiyemi, warned Christians against selling their votes, charging them to use their PVCs correctly in voting for the best candidates in the 2023 elections.

In his sermon, Pastor Abel Aiyedogbon called on Christians to always appreciate the blessings of God in their lives and be prepared for the glorious end.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Sanwo-Olu seeks support for Tinubu, APC

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday urged residents to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election. Speaking at a seminar organized by the Asiwaju Grassroots Talk (AGT) in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said it was notable that the event was being organised as a mark of respect for the standard bearer […]
News Top Stories

H1: Financial transactions across e-platforms hit N123trn

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

June records highest at N23trn Growing consciousness boosting cashless policy Electronic transactions over the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems Instant Payment (NIP) recorded massive growth in the first six months of this year as Nigerians spent N123 trillion over the platform. This represents 101 per cent growth when compared with N60.9 trillion recorded in the […]
News

100 CSOs to lead protest against petroleum boss over lopsided appointment, abuse of office

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition for Good Governance and Rule of Law, an umbrella body of no fewer than 100 civil society organizations, have vowed to lead a protests against the leadership of the Petroleum Equalization Fund Management Board. The coalition said it is unhappy with the Ahmed Bobboi, Executive Secretary of the board over what they termed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica