Kwara dep gov to Christians: Use your PVCs wisely in 2023

Kwara State Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi has urged Christians in the state to use their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) wisely to elect credible, tested and trustworthy candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Expressing the preparedness of the government to continue to promote religious harmony in the state towards engendering peaceful coexistence and development in the state, the Deputy Governor said it’s only by voting right and wisely that good governance would be endeavours guaranteed, not only in Kwara State but also the nation at large.

Mr. Alabi, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Religion to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Rev. Timothy Akangbe, said this in Ilorin, the state capital, at this year’s Christmas Carol organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), with the Theme ‘King of Kings’.

He said: “My message to the Christian community in Kwara State with regard to the 2023 general elections is that we should pray and get our permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) ready. The PVC is our power. We should, therefore, go out massively to vote for people of our interest. We need to know that prayers alone cannot do our personal responsibility for us.

After casting our votes, then we pray for the best out of the packs. “My advice to the Christian community is that we should unite in love. This is the season of love when Jesus Christ was born for us. We should do everything in love and with love not minding our denominational differences.

Another is that we should have one voice as Christians. “During elections, I urge all of voting age to troop out en masse so that it will be known outside of Kwara state that we have Christians in large numbers. So as Christians, we need to seek God first and do everything in accordance with His commandments.”

Also speaking, the state CAN Chairman, Rev Sunday Adewole, who was represented by the CAN Secretary, Barrister Shina Ibiyemi, warned Christians against selling their votes, charging them to use their PVCs correctly in voting for the best candidates in the 2023 elections.

In his sermon, Pastor Abel Aiyedogbon called on Christians to always appreciate the blessings of God in their lives and be prepared for the glorious end.

