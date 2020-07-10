Kwara Deputy Gov tests negative for COVID-19

The Kwara State Deputy Governor, who is also the Chairman, Technical Committee on COVID-19, Mr Kayode Alabi, has tested negative for the deadly virus.

According to his Chief Press Secretary, Modupe Joel, the Deputy Governor took the test on Thursday alongside his staff as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus in the state, adding that results of tests of staff in the Deputy Governor’s Office are being awaited.

Alabi has therefore urged the public to take responsibility and obey all the safety protocols to contain the virus.

