Kwara director dies in office

A Director in the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Khalid Ibrahim Ndaman, was yesterday morning found dead in his office on Jebba Road, Ilorin.

Ndaman, the director of Veterinary, was seen while going into his office in the morning, hale and hearty.

It was learnt that the director was found dead when one of the staff went to meet him about an hour after his arrival to discuss a pending official matter with him. Ndaman was found resting his head on the table, but already dead.

“The official knocked his door, but there was no response. So, after sometime, he went inside.

There was a pending official matter since Friday that he needed to conclude with Ndaman so he needed to see him. “Having waited outside and no response the official went inside the office and met him resting his head on the table.

He greeted him, but there was no response. He moved close and touched him, only to realise that he was already dead,” a ministry source said. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kayode Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He said: “I’m aware of the incident. For now, it is a case of sudden natural death until we complete investigation. We will brief the press depending on the outcome of our findings.”

