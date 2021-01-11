News

Kwara Director found stone dead in office

There was confusion, Monday morning, in the Kwara State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development along Jebba Road, ilorin when a Director, one Dr Khalid Ibrahim Ndaman, was found dead in his office.

 

It was reliably gathered  that Dr Ndaman, who until his death was a Director of Veterinary in the ministry, was sighted coming to office in the morning hale and healthy.

Futher checks revealed that it was when one of the staff went to meet him about an hour after his arrival to discuss a pending official matter with him that he met him dead. Ndaman was found resting his head on the table, but already dead.

One of the staff, who craved anonymity, said: “The staff knocked his door, but no response, so after sometime he went inside. There was a pending official matter since Friday that he needed to conclude with him so he needed to see him.

 

“Having waited outside and no response the staff went inside the office and met him resting his head on the table. He greeted him, but no response until he moved close and touched him, only to realise that he’s already dead.”

 

Contacted, Spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Kayode Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

 

He said: “I’m aware of the incident. For now, it’s a case of sudden natural death until we complete investigation. We will brief the press depending on the outcome of our findings.”

 

On whether there has been any arrest on the incident, he said no.

