Kwara distributes facemasks ahead of school resumption

The Kwara State government yesterday gave out 65,000 facemasks for distribution across schools ahead of tomorrow’s resumption of students preparing for their secondary school certificate examinations. The facemasks were to be distributed to senior secondary class three students as part of the government’s efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 transmission in the state.

“On behalf of the Kwara State Government and His Excellency, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, I present these facemasks to the Honourable Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Bisola Ahmed, for onward distribution to our SS3 students as they prepare to resume academic activities.

“This is just the beginning as they will get more and more of our support,” Kayode Alabi, deputy governor and chairman, Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19, told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital. “This is the first phase as we are also giving out sanitisers while the Ministry of Education, working with the committee and stakeholders in the sector, has been mandated to ensure that safety rules are adhered to.”

Ahmed, for her part, said the government was making every effort to adhere strictly to the preventive measures as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education for the safety of our students.

“Our SS3 students will resume this week, precisely on Wednesday. We have 65,000 facemasks here, which will be distributed to schools across the three senatorial districts of the state. The face masks are now being distributed through the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS).

This is the first phase of what will be provided to schools,” she said. “We have spoken with the principals of the schools and they are ready to support the state government and we assure you that all the preventive measures as directed by the Federal Ministry of Education will be provided as the schools resume.” She assured the citizenry that the facemasks would get to the students in the state.

