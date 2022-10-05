Metro & Crime

Kwara: DJ in EFCC net for allegedly impersonating Portable

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested an Ekiti State-based Disc Jockey, Famotemi Toluwani Timothy, for allegedly impersonating a hip-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

 

Timothy, a native of Igede-Ekiti in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, allegedly opened an Instagram account with the name Zazu Omolalomi Portable where he claimed to be the singer.

 

Investigations showed that the suspect met one of his victims Adebayo Adedimeji Lukman, running a Club in Offa, Kwara State, on social media and introduced himself as Portable and bargained to perform at the Club for the sum of N1m.

 

The suspect reportedly requested that 80 percent of the money be paid before the event, while Adebayo was said to have paid the sum of N790,000 into a bank account number provided by the suspect.

 

However, the self-styled artiste, Portable, did not show up at the event, which was held on February 18, 2022 and eventually blocked all means of communication with the him.

 

The suspect, EFCC said, would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

