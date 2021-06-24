Kwara donates 20 patrol vehicles, bulletproof vests to security agencies

In its bid to strengthen rapid response, curb crimes and make Kwara State safer, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration has donated 20 new patrol vehicles and dozens of bulletproof vests to security agencies in the state.

This comes a few months after his administration donated many vehicles to the agencies as part of its multi-layered strategies to secure the state and attract investments.

The vehicles comprise 10 salon cars exclusively donated to the police and another 10 Toyota Hilux vehicles which are meant for rapid response arm of the multiagency ‘Operation Harmony’.

He said: “We are donating vehicles to the security agencies to fortify their work. We did that last year and later this year we will be adding more vehicles.

“It is a continuous exercise. The Federal Government is doing a lot and this is our own little way to support what the central government is doing. We use this opportunity to thank the security agencies for what they are doing for us to sleep at night while they do what they need to do.

“The security situation in Kwara is much better than most states and we want them to keep that. So, we need to support them to make sure they keep the peace in Kwara.”

The governor said Kwara has become increasingly peaceful while people are finding safe haven, adding: “We do appreciate what all our security agencies are doing. This is another block in the building of strong security architecture in the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...