Kwara: Downpour wreaks havoc, destroys several houses

A torrential downpour accompanied with strong storm on Tuesday this week destroyed scores of houses in Oro, Iludun Oro and Esie communities, all in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

This happened barely 24 hours after a huge inferno razed no fewer than 30 shops in Oro community and shortly after Governor AbdulRahman

AbdulRazaq had visited the victims of the fire disaster.

The storm, it was learnt, also pulled down electric poles, thereby throwing the three communities into total darkness. The rain, which reportedly started around 3 pm, did not last up to an hour.

Areas badly affected in Oro town include Saint Andrew Church, Abegun compound, and Balogun square.

It was also gathered that a house belonging to one Hon. Shina Afolabi,

roofed a day earlier, was completely blown off by the rampaging storm.

