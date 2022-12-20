Metro & Crime

Kwara: EFCC finally auctions seven forfeited cars 

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has auctioned the seven cars which were subjects of final forfeiture orders in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
The auctioned vehicles were a Lexus IS350 2007 model, Toyota Venza 2010 model, white coloured Mercedes Benz 2007 model, Gold Porche 2005 model, red coloured Toyota Camry 2008 model, grey coloured Honda Accord 2007 model and an ash coloured Toyota Camry 2009 model. 
In his remarks before the auction, the Zonal Commander, Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC, ACE II Michael Nzekwe, appealed to bidders to listen carefully to the auctioneers and comply with all stipulated guidelines to ensure a seamless auction, reiterating the integrity of the arrangement as well as the Commission’s determination to ensure the exercise was transparent.
Speaking at the end of the auction, Saliu Emmanuel, who won three of the seven cars – the Porche 2005 model, Toyota Venza 2010 model and Toyota Camry 2009 model at N6 million, N5.2 million and N3.65 million respectively, said he was impressed with how the Commission conducted the exercise describing it as “transparent and open”.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

