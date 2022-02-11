Kwara employs 100 staff for improved tax collection

Following its determination to boost revenue through efficient tax collection, the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service has employed additional staff to be deployed across local government councils in the state. This was disclosed by the Chairman of KW-IRS, Mrs Shade Omoniyi, while updating the public on the service’s performance in 2021 and plans for the current year. According to her, aside broadening the tax net and making IGR collection seamless in the informal sector, several initiatives introduced at the state capital will be taken to all the local government areas “with our continuous expansion of operations to all local government areas and the recruitment and deployment of additional 100 staff for improved efficiency at the grassroots.”

She assured that as the year 2022 progresses, KW-IRS would continue to establish more profitable partnerships and effective work relationships with all stakeholders for smooth revenue administration and strategic development of the state, adding that the agency would strengthen all efforts towards revenue generation, hinging the Agency’s performance on expertise, refined processes, and new technology, with vision to outclass its peers in the country. “The service remains committed to improving its processes, promoting collective work ethics, and seamless provision of tax administration for the growth of Kwara State IGR,” Omoniyi added. On the revenue generated last year, she said the realised a total sum of N26.9 billion. According to her, the total IGR generated in 2021 represented 95.61 per cent achievement of the agency’s annual budgetary target of N28 billion.

The feat, KWIRS boss said, was the highest target hit since the establishment of the agency in 2016. Omoniyi said the year 2021 started on a good note with an IGR collection of N9.6 billion in the first quarter, which, she added, was the highest in the history of the Agency since its establishment without the introduction of new taxes and or any extraordinary item. She said: “The revenue collection across board, however, dipped in quarters 2, 3, and 4 of 2021, owing to challenges associated with general apathy in the adoption of some newly introduced revenue collection processes, non-remittance, as well as the seasonal collections. “However, year 2021 had a remarkable revenue achievement of N26,9bn, an improvement of 37.34 per cent over the total IGR of N19.6 billion generated in the year 2020.

“This achievement is attributable to the gradual recovery of the economy after the pandemic, continuous consolidation, and digitisation of all revenue lines of the State, both of which are helping to reduce revenue loss, leakages, and diversion of revenues that should accrue to the state government. “The agency is not relenting in its efforts of provision of seamless tax administration, continuous tax advocacy through various mass media platforms and stakeholders’ engagement to ensure tax compliance, prompt payment and remittance of tax arrears, eradication of under deductions and non-remittance of taxes due on income.”

The KW-IRS boss said the agency would in 2022 focus on consolidation of the digitisation process, aimed at achieving taxpayers’ convenience, adding that some of the agency’s major structural improvements include the Self-Service Portal where taxpayers could perform basic tasks in the comfort of their locations, such as request for Kwara Residence Identification Number (KRIN), remittance of PAYE, request and printing of Tax Clearance Certificate and request Citizenship Certificate, among others. The KW-IRS boss, therefore, charged all business owners in the state to register their businesses with the KW-IRS, ensure tax returns are done within the time allowable by law, declare all sources of income for appropriate assessment, and pay all that is due on income as tax within stipulated time, while urging the sgency’s staff, stakeholders, taxpayers, and partners to stay safe always and abide by all Covid-19 safety protocols.

