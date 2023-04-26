Kwara Engages Stakeholders, To Adopt Nigeria Startup Act

Kwara State Government has commenced the process of adopting the Nigeria Startup Act, which aims at providing support to startups and new businesses as well as boosting economic prosperity in Nigeria and Africa.

This adoption comes at a time that the tech space in Nigeria and Africa is experiencing unprecedented growth, with many young and innovative tech talents emerging and attracting significant investments from local and international players.

Kwara State, with its large pool of young, tech-savvy talents, is uniquely positioned to benefit from the adoption of the Startup Act.

The Act will provide these young talents with the necessary tools to become tech-enabled, grow their businesses, and create jobs, ultimately positioning Kwara State as a hub for technology and innovation in Nigeria and Africa.

Stakeholders in Kwara State recently met to discuss the localization of the Startup Act, including government officials, startup founders, academia, students, and the press/media.

Dignitaries at the Nigeria Startup Act Engagement event were Kwara State Commissioner for Finance Mrs Olasumbo Oyeyemi; Executive Chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) Mrs Shade Omoniyi; and a representative of the Kwara State Commissioner for Business Innovation & Technology Alhaji Ibrahim Sanni. Also present were Kamaldeen Ibrahim, convener of Kwara State’s largest tech community Kwarabuild, and the Director of the Kwara State University Centre for Digital Economy Hajia Hassanat Bello.

During the Stakeholder Ecosystem Engagement event in Ilorin, discussions were held on how to ensure the successful adoption of the act in the state.

The stakeholders said the Act will provide the necessary foundation for the state’s young, tech-enabled entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and create jobs, and spur innovation in other sectors of the state’s economy.

Temi Kolawole, the Managing Director of the Ilorin Innovation Hub, emphasized the importance of the Startup Act in creating job opportunities for the youth in the state.