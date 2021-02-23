Health

Kwara enrols 21,000 more indigents in free healthcare

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has flagged off the enrolment of another 21,000 indigent residents of the state to a regime of free healthcare services under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Programme.

This is another huge takeaway of the counterpart funds recently paid by the administration.

The flag off, which took place in Ogbondoroko area of Asa Local Government, came barely six months after the administration captured 10,000 vulnerable people into its healthcare insurance scheme.

Beneficiaries of the free healthcare services are spread across the 16 local government areas of the state.

“Today’s flag off of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Programme in our state is another pointer to the dawn of a new Kwara. Under this programme, 21,000 indigent Kwarans will henceforth benefit from 100% free healthcare services for antenatal, baby delivery, surgeries, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma,

emergencies, chronic and non-chronic diseases,” AbdulRazaq said shortly before handing the cards of the free services to the indigents at an event attended by top government functionaries including Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi and Speaker of the House of Assembly Salihu Yakubu-Danladi.

