Kwara enrols fresh 21,000 indigents in free healthcare

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday flagged off the enrolment of another 21,000 indigent residents of the state into a regime of free healthcare services under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Programme.

 

This was another huge takeaway of the counterpart funds recently paid by the administration.

 

The flag-off, which took place in the Ogbondoroko area of Asa Local Government of the state, came barely six months after the administration captured 10,000 vulnerable people into its healthcare insurance scheme.

 

Beneficiaries of the free healthcare services were spread across the 16 local government areas of the state. “Today’s flag-off of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Programme  in our state is another pointer to the dawn of a new Kwara.

 

Under this programme, 21,000 indigent Kwarans will henceforth benefit from 100 per cent free healthcare services for antenatal, baby delivery, surgeries, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, emergencies, chronic and non-chronic diseases,”

 

Governor AbdulRazaq said shortly before handing the cards of the free services to the indigent residents at an event attended by top government functionaries, including the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Salihu Yakubu-Danladi.

 

“This is one of the beautiful fruits of the counterpart funds that we paid and continued to pay since coming on board in 2019.

