Kwara enrols fresh 21,750 indigent citizens in free health insurance

Kwara State Government has enrolled additional 21,750 indigent people in free health insurance package for the next one year, bringing the total beneficiaries of free healthcare in the state to 51,750 for 2022- 2023. It would be recalled that a total number of 29,000 people had earlier been sponsored through the FG-funded Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) which the state invested in.

Speaking in Ilorin, the state capital, at the official launch of the Phase II of the health insurance enrolment, which was organised by the Kwara State Health In-surance Agency (KWHIA) under Dr. Olubunmi Jettawo-Winter, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said his administration has invested heavily in the procurement of new medical equipment and employment of health personnel to boost the state’s capacity to deliver quality healthcare services to the citizenry. He said: “We are writing another success story of our administration today.

Today, we are enrolling 21,750 indigent people into our free health insurance scheme. Added to some 29,000 indigent people whose subscriptions we have also renewed under the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), this brings to 51,750 the tally of people who will access free healthcare for the year 2022- 2023.

I am glad that thousands of working class people have also subscribed on their own.” AbdulRazaq who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril, said the scheme covers antenatal care, deliveries, surgeries, diabetes and asthma, among other chronic and non-chronic illnesses for the beneficiaries. “This did not just happen.

It is all a culmination of our serious efforts in the sector. Our investments in new medical gadgets, facilities, and personnel have boosted our capacity to offer improved healthcare delivery,” he added. The Governor said for the first time in the State, the administration has made available N100 million equity funds to enroll the indigents, adding that the government has also paid the counterpart funds that qualified Kwara to be part of the BHCPF programme of the Federal Government.

First Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador (Mrs) Olufolake AbdulRqzaq said the programme was a clear testament of sincere commitment of the present administration to the welfare of the people of the State, adding that her office and the Ajike People Support Centre have been complementing the government’s efforts by enrolling people living with sickle cell into the scheme in 2021 and 2022 to provide care to the sickle cell warriors across the state. Dr. Olubunmi Jettawo-Winter said the government had launched the scheme in 2020 to offer quality and affordable healthcare services to all Kwarans, covering at least 10,000 indigent people for the takeoff.

