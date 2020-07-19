Kwara, Enugu record high cases as NCDC confirms 653 new infections

Lagos, Kwara and Enugu topped the list of high cases on Saturday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 653 new coronavirus infections in 27 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The new cases were announced by the agency in the COVID-19 update published on Saturday night.

Aside from Lagos which recorded 115 new cases, Kwara and Enugu confirmed 85 and 80 new infections, respectively.

The figures for Kwara and Enugu are an unusual increase in their daily case counts, as each state currently has less than 700 confirmed cases of the virus.

With six new fatalities, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country has increased from 772 to 778, while recoveries rose from 14,633 to 14,938.

Zamfara also recorded its first COVID-19 infection in seven weeks since discharging all its active patients in May 2020.

As of May 29, the NCDC situation report showed that Zamfara had recorded a total of 71 recoveries and five deaths, with no active case.

However, according to the update for July 18, one sample tested positive for the virus in Zamfara, while the state has moved from the 17th to 33rd position on the list of states with COVID-19 cases within the seven-week period.

Meanwhile, with Sokoto and Kogi currently the only states with no active coronavirus case, out of a total of 36,107 confirmed infections, 20,391 are still active in 34 states and the FCT.

BREAKDOWN

653new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-115

Kwara-85

Enugu-80

FCT-78

Rivers-36

Ondo-35

Oyo-30

Katsina-28

Kaduna-19

Abia-19

Nasarawa-18

Plateau-17

Imo-16

Ogun-9

Ebonyi-9

Benue-9

Kano-9

Delta-8

Bauchi-7

Ekiti-6

Gombe-4

Bayelsa-4

Adamawa-4

Osun-4

Cross River-1

Yobe-1

Borno-1

Zamfara-1

*36,107 confirmed

14,938 discharged

778 deaths

