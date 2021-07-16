Kwara explains why youths shun public sector

Kwara State government has given reasons why Nigerian youths are shying away from the public sector, saying many of them prefer to stay at the private sector where there are less issues with governance and politics. Technical Assistant to Governor AbdulRaman Abdulrazaq on Investment, Kabir Shagaya, who stated this in Ilorin, the state capital, at the ‘Voices of Tomorrow’ he organised for the youths, attributed the current sharp division in the country to lack of a strong support chain and mentorship between the youths and leaders in the country.

Shagaya added that “there is a lot of heat across the country and people are divided along different lines, calling for political solutions. “Only a few are discussing the genuine issues of development and the role that each of us in society has to play in achieving national prosperity. The first point of education should be an understanding that everyone is in a position of influence. However, those who are privileged, especially accomplished youths in public and private sectors, have a higher responsibility and more is expected of them in setting an example of excellence.

“To ensure that our actions match our words, the summit is creating a platform for young Nigerians to brainstorm and partner for socioeconomic growth of the nation. “We need guidance as youths. And guidance in the right direction too. And if we do not find people to guide us we need to guide ourselves.” The summit is themed “responsibilities and expectations that come with influence.”

