Business

Kwara explains why youths shun public sector

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State government has given reasons why Nigerian youths are shying away from the public sector, saying many of them prefer to stay at the private sector where there are less issues with governance and politics. Technical Assistant to Governor AbdulRaman Abdulrazaq on Investment, Kabir Shagaya, who stated this in Ilorin, the state capital, at the ‘Voices of Tomorrow’ he organised for the youths, attributed the current sharp division in the country to lack of a strong support chain and mentorship between the youths and leaders in the country.

Shagaya added that “there is a lot of heat across the country and people are divided along different lines, calling for political solutions. “Only a few are discussing the genuine issues of development and the role that each of us in society has to play in achieving national prosperity. The first point of education should be an understanding that everyone is in a position of influence. However, those who are privileged, especially accomplished youths in public and private sectors, have a higher responsibility and more is expected of them in setting an example of excellence.

“To ensure that our actions match our words, the summit is creating a platform for young Nigerians to brainstorm and partner for socioeconomic growth of the nation. “We need guidance as youths. And guidance in the right direction too. And if we do not find people to guide us we need to guide ourselves.” The summit is themed “responsibilities and expectations that come with influence.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FirstBank’s CEO bags UI’s Alumni award

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, on Friday, bagged the University of Ibadan Alumni Association’s “Most distinguished Alumnus” award, just as he has stressed the importance of social infrastructure to boosting inclusive growth in the country.   Adeduntan, who stated this while delivering the Alumni Association’s 2020 […]
Business

Telecoms: Number porting activities decline by 55%

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

RESTRAINED Subscribers’ movements were restrained by the lockdown in April, leading to a sharp drop in porting activities Mobile number porting activities across the four GSM networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile dropped by 55 per cent in April, New Telegraph has learnt. A total of 7,148 incoming porting was recorded in the compared […]
Business

Attack on NPA: Destruction shocks heads of maritime agencies

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Heads of maritime agencies have expressed shock at the attack and level of destruction that took place at the corporate headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in Lagos, recently, when hoodlums hijacked a nationwide peaceful protest by youths.   The chief executives voiced their concerns on Friday during a solidarity visit to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica