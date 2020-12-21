Kwara facilitates CBN support for local rice farmers

Kwara State government has facilitated the disbursement of N115 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria to local rice farmers to cultivate 420 hectares of land for the 2020/2021 dry season farming in the state.

Disclosing this in Ilorin, the state capital, at a training programme for dry season rice production organised by Agribusiness Farmers Cooperative Associative Limited, Technical Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture AbdulQuawiy Olododo said the government was able to help the farmers because their umbrella body was well organised and proactive.

He, therefore, enjoined other cooperatives across the state to emulate what the agribusiness farmers cooperatives have done to support the state government’s efforts in the agriculture sector, while urging the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity so that others can also benefit from similar support from the government.

“As part of the efforts of the Kwara State government to ensure that our farmers benefit more from such interventions by the CBN, the government has decided to address the issue of land development. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has therefore approved the purchase of new bulldozers to support land clearing for farmers across the state,” he said.

For his part, President of Kwara State Agribusiness Farmers Cooperative Associative Limited, Hon. Baba Sanni commended the state government for its interventions in agricultural sector and sought further support for Agribusiness Farmers as the state begins to unfold more agricultural programmes.

Like this: Like Loading...