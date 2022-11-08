Sports

Kwara Falcons, First Bank emerge Bullet Basketball Champions

Posted on

The second edition of the Bullet Basketball Tournament ended in Lagos on Sunday with Kwara Falcons and First Bank emerging the winners of the men and women category respectively. The Kwara Falcons who were trailing with eight points with less than two minutes to go recovered well to beat War Lords 69-67.

First Bank had to bend backwards to overcome the MFM ladies 52-50. Both games gave the spectators first class entertainment with the winners emerging just before the buzzer.

The Elephant Girls took the first quarter 13-4 but the praying ladies from the MFM Mountains recovered to win the second quarter 22- 14.

National champions First Bank took the third at 13-8 and MFM rallied to win the last 16-12 but their poor start meant they could not catch up with the Bankers at the end.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

