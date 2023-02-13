Sports

Kwara Falcons win Louis Edem Basketball tourney

Kwara Falcons at the weekend emerged the winner of the inaugural Louis Edem Basketball Tournament after defeating vising Spintex Knights of Ghana in the final played at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The Falcons won the game 65-57 to cart home the winning prize of N2million while Spintex went home with N1million for their efforts. While expressing his happiness on the outcome of the championships, which he named in honour of his late father, the sponsor of the tournament, Louis Edem Ekpeyong, reiterated his commitment to the tourney while announcing that the next edition will take place in Ghana later in the year. “I want to publicly announce that I’m committing about a N100million to the development of basketball in Nigeria, both men and women over five years,” he said. “We have started with the male championships; I will be doing a female championship too. The next edition will be in Ghana.”

 

