Kwara far better, more receptive under AbdulRazaq – KSANG

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has achieved commendable feats in the areas of basic amenities and repositioning the state for a better future, according to an influential body of Kwarans in the Diaspora – KSANG.

The body said personal observations from members, who have recently travelled home and reports of various projects and programmes from relatives back home, show that AbdulRazaq is propelled largely by a passion to leave the state far better than he met it, especially in rural development initiatives, provision of basic amenities, and workers’ welfare.

The comments followed an evidence-based presentation by the government’s delegation to the KSANG Convention in New Jersey, United States. The three-person delegation comprised the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Nongovernmental Affairs Mrs. Toyosi Thomas; Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye, and top APC chieftain and KSANG Ambassador Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin — accompanied by the Governor’s Focal Person on Diaspora, Dr. Lola Sawyerr and former House of Representatives aspirant, Dr. Toba Oloyede.

At the award dinner, which held on Saturday night in honour of the Governor, Prof. Jamiu Mosobalaje Oyawoye, founder of Al-Hikmah University Alhaji AbdulRaheem Oladimeji, and thespian Alhaji Adebayo Salami, KSANG (North America), said AbdulRazaq’s “first three years have significantly transformed the socioeconomic and political landscape of Kwara” while his “interventions in various sectors have brought ease to the masses and redirected governance in the state”.

