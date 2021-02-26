Metro & Crime

Kwara finally approves use of hijaab in public schools

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

The Kwara State government has finally approved the use of hijaab in all public/grant-aided schools in the state.
The state government’s position was made known in a statement Thursday night by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamma Sabah Jibril, saying the state government has consulted widely with thought leaders and leaders of both Muslim and Christian communities with a view to clarifying issues and reaching a consensus.
The last of such meetings, according to the statement, was held on Wednesday, February 24, and presided over by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.
At least 10 schools of interest were earlier shut down to maintain peace and public order as well as prevent mischief makers from taking undue advantage of the development.
The statement reads: “The state government has considered submissions of all major interest groups on the matter. It has also thoroughly considered the education law of Kwara State, the prevailing court judgments and current global trends of multiculturalism in evolving a consultation-based decision that will bring lasting peace and understanding to our communities. The government has also paid particular attention to the ‘declaratory’ nature of the subsisting judgments of the Court of Appeal and their purports.
“Consequently, the government hereby acknowledges and approves the right of the Muslim schoolgirl to wear the hijab, and directs the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development to come up with a uniform hijab for all public/ grant-aided schools, which will be the accepted mode of head covering in schools. Any willing schoolgirl with the approved (uniform) hijab shall have the right to wear same in public/grant-aided schools.
“Also, the government affirms the right of every child in public schools to freedom of worship.
“The government hereby directs that the affected 10 schools should reopen to commence classes on Monday 8th March, 2021.”

Reporter

