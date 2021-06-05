Kwara: Fire guts Ipata Market in Ilorin

No fewer than 60 domestic animals have been burnt to death by fire in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The fire, which reportedly happened around 10:30pm on Thursday, occurred at the popular Ipata Market in the metropolis. The inferno, said to have emanated from an abandoned refuse very close to the market, also destroyed three shops, and an open big plank shed built for goat sellers. Spokesperson for the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, confirmed the unfortunate incident, adding that the fire burnt 15 cows, 15 sheep, 15 huge rams, and 25 goats to ashes. He said: “Despite the intensity of the fire, the firefighters were able to extinguish it on time, and prevent it from spreading to the surrounding buildings in the market area. “More than 470 shops were saved from the ravaging fire by the firemen. “Report said that the inferno emanated from an abandoned burning refuse in the area, aggravated by the blowing wind, thus spreading the fire to the nearby ranch where some animals were kept.”

Like this: Like Loading...