Kwara: Fire guts Ipata Market in Ilorin

No fewer than 60 domestic animals have been incinerated a fire incident in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
The fire, which reportedly happened around 10:30pm on Thursday, occured at the popular Ipata Market in the metropolis.
The inferno, said to have emanated from an abandoned refuse very close to the market, also destroyed three shops and open big plank shed built for goat sellers.
Spokesperson of the state Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle confirmed the unfortunate incident, adding that the fire burnt 15 cows, 15 sheep, 15 rams and 25 goats to ashes.
He said: “Despite the intensity of the blazing fire, the firefighters were able to eliminate it on time and prevent it from spreading to the surrounding buildings in the market area.
“More than 470 shops were saved from the ravaging fire by the firemen.
“Reports said that the inferno emanated from an abandoned burning refuse in the area, aggravated by the blowing wind, thus spreading the fire to the nearby ranch where some animals were kept.”
Meanwhile, Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the fire disaster at Ipata Market as disheartening.

