Kwara flags off distribution of 50,000 cocoa seedlings

Kwara State Deputy Governor and Chairman, Kwara State Cocoa Development Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, has flagged off the distribution of 50,000 cocoa seedlings to farmers for the 2020 planting season. Speaking on the occasion, Alabi emphasized the importance of cocoa to the nation’s economy, stressing that the cocoa industry was the second largest foreign exchange earner after crude oil, generating over two million jobs directly or indirectly along its value chain.

The deputy governor, who noted that Kwara State was reputed as one of the cocoa producing states in Nigeria, added that one of the primary goals of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazak administration was to increase cocoa production in the state and secure a suitable market for the produce. He said the administration was encouraging value addition through local processing and encouraging local consumption of cocoa products.

Alabi recalled that the state government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, nurtured over 50,000 cocoa seedlings for the 2020 planting season. Continuing, he added that the government was distributing seedlings free of charge to farmers as palliatives to cushion the effect of the pandemic on farmers. Earlier, Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Muritala Olanrewaju, had said that the main objective of the programme was to redress the situation whereby Kwara farmers migrated to other states to cultivate cocoa. He commended the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq for changing the narrative, especially in the empowerment of the farmers in all agricultural activities.

