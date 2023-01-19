News

Kwara: Four abducted tipper-lorry drivers regain freedom

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

The four abducted tipper lorry drivers in Kwara State have regained their freedom.

Two of the alleged kidnappers are reportedly cooling their heels at the Kwara State Police Headquarters, Ilorin, the state capital, while efforts are in top gear by the police to arrest the remaining suspects

Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, has confirmed the release of the four drivers.

He said: “Yes, they have been released by their abductors, but I cannot give you further details now except when I get to the office because I am on transit coming from Patigi Local Government Area and the network is poor.

“But, we are yet to make additional arrests from the two we already made and they are still under investigation.”

A family member of one of the kidnap victims, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, also confirmed their release after payment of an undisclosed amount of ransom.

 

Our Reporters

