Kwara: Four armed robbery suspects in NSCDC net

Four persons, believed to be Fulani Bororos suspected to be members of an armed robbery gang, terrorising and attacking motorists along Isanlu Isin/Ijara road in Isin Local Government Area of Kwara State have been arrested by operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Command’s spokesman, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin on Monday, added that the four suspects were caught while attempting to escape from the robbery scene. According to him, the operatives of the Command in conjunction with the local vigilance group responded swiftly to a distress call in the early hours of Monday, 17/01/2022, around 0300hours that armed robbers in their large number ambushed motorists and passengers travelling inside a Toyota Sienna space car along Isanlu Isin- Ijara Isin road and dispossessed them of their valuables.

“The robbers have actually disappeared into the nearby bush by the time we arrived the scene of the robbery incident, but with the help of the vigilance group and the local hunters we were able to comb the nearby bush and rounded up four Fulani/ Bororo men suspected to be members of the robbery gang, while manhunt has commenced to arrest other members of the gang.” Names of the four arrested suspects, the spokesman said, are Abdullahi Audi, 30; Lawal Audi, 30; Bature Abdullahi, 25, and Issa Muhammed, he explained that profiling and background checks of the suspects have commenced. Meanwhile, Commandant Makinde Iskil Ayinla has cautioned against night journeys, saying most of those criminal activities take place at night. “I would like to appeal to motorists especially commercial drivers to avoid night travels and report any unusual movements or activities noticed in their neighborhood to security agencies,” Makinde cautioned.

 

