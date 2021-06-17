Metro & Crime

Kwara: Four in NSCDC net for criminal conspiracy, theft

Operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested four suspects for allegedly stealing 60 full lengths of iron rods.
The suspects, according to a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, are Peter Ovie, Abdulrahman Jamiu, Muyideen Tiamiyu and Adeleke Mathew.
The statement reads: “On the 15th of June, 2021 at about 1900hrs, the operatives of NSCDC Kwara State Command intercepted an 18-seater Toyota bus with registration no AAA-338XM Lagos through the help of the Corps intelligence network at Santa village in the University of ilorin premises conveying 60 full lengths of iron rods suspected to be stolen.
“After the preliminary investigations it was discovered that the Site Engineer, Peter Ovia, who is the prime suspect works with Poko 21 investment LTD, saddled with the responsibility to supervise and monitor a project awarded to the company in the school premises.
“The other three suspects confessed that ‘Peter Ovia’ instructed them to move the iron rods from the site.
“The prime suspect admitted to the crime and said he was fully aware of the whole plan to steal the said iron from the site before the arrest was made.”

