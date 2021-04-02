Metro & Crime

Kwara funds free eye surgeries for 450 patients

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

*Beneficiaries hail AbdulRazaq’s pro-poor programmes

No fewer than 450 patients have benefitted from the Kwara State government’s free cataract surgeries.
According to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Abubakar Ayinla, the beneficiaries cut across the three senatorial districts of the state.
He said: “On the approval and sponsorship of His Excellency the Governor, 450 patients have benefitted from free cataract surgeries without paying a dime. This includes the 250 beneficiaries in the one that we have just concluded today. In addition, about 1000 glasses were also distributed.
“We are here to celebrate with the beneficiaries of free cataract surgeries sponsored by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq. You will recall that in November last year, we did a statewide tour and at least 15 cases were operated in each of the 16 local government areas. We did some cases in excess and about 200 cases were operated.
“Yet, we did a need analysis and we realised that there are some gaps. There are some who could not benefit from the previous exercise. The second one which we are rounding off today was also scheduled over six weeks in specific local governments and regions of the three senatorial districts.
“So, we’ve gone to Kwara North where we took four hospitals in each of the four local governments. For Kwara South, we went to Omu-Aran last week and for Kwara Central, we started surgeries yesterday (Thursday) here at the Civil Service Hospital Ilorin. 50 patients benefitted yesterday and all put together, we have 250 beneficiaries.”
Dr Ayinla added that the surgical interventions have restored sight to some people and improved their productivity and contributions to the society.

