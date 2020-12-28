News

Kwara gets accreditation to train resident doctors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comments Off on Kwara gets accreditation to train resident doctors

The Ilorin General Hospital has been accredited to train resident doctors after it was adjudged fit for that purpose by the Faculty Board of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

 

The hospital has also been accredited to train resident doctors in family medicine, according to a correspondence from the West African College of Physicians.

 

The accreditation, which is the first in the history of the state’s premier general hospital, followed its fulfillment of several criteria such as relevant equipment needed for such postgraduate training.

 

In a letter dated December 10, 2020 and addressed to the Chief Medical Director of the Ilorin General Hospital, Dr. Ahmed Abdulkadir, the College Registrar, Dr Owoidoho Udofia, said the accreditation was based on the report of its accreditation visitation panel which certified the programmes and facilities of “your hospital for training Residents in Obstetrics and Gynaecology.”

 

“Senate approved that your institution should awarded partial accreditation for two years to train 15 Resident Doctors; four Senior Residents and 11 Junior Residents with effect from 9th October 2020,” according to the correspondence. The accreditation for family medicine followed an assessment of the General Hospital by the accreditation team of the West African College of Physicians.

 

“Sequel to the report of the accreditation team that visited your institution on the 5th October 2020, the Council on behalf of the West African College of Physicians, sitting on the 1st November, 2020, granted your institution temporary accreditation for 2 years to train residents (18) membership and (9) fellowship,” according to a letter signed by theCollege’sSecretary General Dr Albert Akpalu.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo poll: Govs, ministers, senators, Oshiomhole, Oyegun lead APC’s onslaught

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 49-member Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election slated for September 19. The 49-member Council is made up of five serving governors, two ministers, three serving ministers, former national chairmen of the ruling party, former governors and ministers, among others. The Council is headed by the […]
News Top Stories

Court to Buhari: You can’t abdicate your duties to Senate

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

…faults President on appointment of 11 FCT Judges The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday faulted President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of 11 Judges of the Federal Capital Territory High Court. The court in clear terms told President Buhari that his responsibility in the appointment of 11 judges recommended by the National Judicial […]
News Top Stories

Air pollutants, metals can impact placenta during pregnancy

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) said metals and other air pollutants have been found in the placentas of new mothers, an indication that such pollutants can reach the fetus. According to findings of the new study published recently in the journal ‘Science of The Total Environment,’ most of the particles found in the placentas […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica