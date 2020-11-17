News

Kwara gets N1.9bn for COVID-19 responsive budget

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Kwara State has received the sum of $5million, translating to N1.9billion, from the Federal Government for fulfilling the State Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS)‘s new disbursement- linked indicator related to budget reviews that prioritise COVID-19 economic recovery.

 

The state won the SFTAS grant for also publishing an approved amended 2020 COVID- 19 responsive budget by July 31, 2020, thereby meeting verification protocols for the programme, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Finance and Planning, Olasumbo Florence Oyeyemi.

 

“The four requirements in the amended budgets are revision of gross statutory allocation projections, compared to the original budget; reduction in nonpriority overheads and capital expenditures, compared to the original budget; allocation of expenditures to COVID-19 response programmes for relief, restructuring and recovery (with total COVID-19 response expenditures representing at least 10 per cent of the total amended budget expenditures); and identification of the financing sources to fully finance the budget deficit without accumulation of new domestic expenditure arrears,” the statement said.

 

The fund, according to the statement, ismeanttosupport budget implementation. Kwara State had earlier this year received $5million for meeting verification protocols for SFTAS programme for results for year 2018.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

