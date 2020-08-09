Kwara gets N100m World Bank/NCDC COVID-19 support fund

Kwara State government has received N100 million World Bank grant to strengthen its impressive showings in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the Covid-19 Technical Committee, said that the fund was channelled through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after the state had met certain criteria.

The disbursement of the fund is part of the on-going World Bank-assisted Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (REDISSE) project, which is coordinated by the NCDC to bridge funding gap at the state levels for the implementation of the COVID-19 response and incidence action plan.

Kwara is one of the first few states to receive the fund after it was certified fit for the financial support on account of its COVID-19 efforts.

The REDISSE project is to implement critical and time sensitive priority activities related to the pandemic.

