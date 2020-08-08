Metro & Crime

Kwara gets N100m World Bank/NCDC COVID-19 support fund

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin Comment(0)

Kwara State government has received N100 million World Bank grant to strengthen its impressive showings in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the Covid-19 Technical Committee, said that the fund was channelled through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) after the state had met certain criteria.

The disbursement of the fund is part of the on-going World Bank-assisted Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (REDISSE) project, which is coordinated by the NCDC to bridge funding gap at the state levels for the implementation of the COVID-19 response and incidence action plan.

Kwara is one of the first few states to receive the fund after it was certified fit for the financial support on account of its COVID-19 efforts.

The REDISSE project is to implement critical and time sensitive priority activities related to the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 Response Fund for the states will cover the priority activities in areas such as Trainings, Workshops, Meetings, Seminar, Procurement of Goods & Services, Operating costs, Consultancy services/Non-consultancy,” the statement said, adding that the funds are meant for activities in the approved Incident Action Plan.

“Kwara State is one of the few states that have met the criteria laid down by NCDC and World Bank, hence this has triggered the disbursement of N100 million to the state,” it said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC to investigate Obasa, as protesters storm Commission’s Lagos office

Posted on Author Reporter

Temitope Ogunbanke   The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday declared that the Commission would investigate the allegations of misappropriation of funds and abuse of office levied against the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa. This was disclosed Tuesday by the Zonal Head of EFCC, Mohammadu Rabo […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Flash flood hits Ikeja Along

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that flash flood waters have swamped portions of the road at Ikeja Along, with traffic backing up all the way to Ile Zik and spilling into side streets as motorists try to avoid the heavily flooded portions of the road. More details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja […]
Metro & Crime

Flooding: FCTA to demolish over 100 houses in Gwagwalada

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Metro (pix: attached) After last week’s flooding that claimed a family of five in Giri-Kpasere, along Airport Road, in Gwagwalada Area Council, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Monday commenced demolition of about 102 houses built along water channels in the area. FCT Department of Development Control said the illegal houses had been marked more […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: