Kwara gets World Bank funding to boost primary healthcare

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State has secured World Bank funding to support infrastructure upgrade in at least one primary healthcare facility in each of the 193 wards of the state.

A statement by the Executive Secretary, Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Nusirat Elelu, said the development was another fruit of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s constant payment of counterpart funds for different healthcare services, adding that the governor would formally launch the programme on Monday 23, January, 2023, where cheques would be presented to the benefitting PHCs across the state.

The Executive Secretary said the N887, 800,000 support comes under the Immunisation Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transforming Services (IMPACT) project, for which the government has paid a counterpart fund.

“In the pursuance of Universal Health coverage for Kwarans and repositioning the Primary Health Care system to be able to meet the demands of all and sundry, the Kwara State Government along with 13 other states have secured a facility to strengthen Primary Health Care centres across the state,” according to the statement.

 

