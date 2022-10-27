Kwara: Gobir donates N250m towards completion of Gambari Mosque

A philanthropist and social entrepreneur, Waziri Yakub Gobir, has donated N250 million towards the completion of the ongoing reconstruction work on the ancient Imam Gambari Mosque in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

It was learnt that the mosque, which is now undergoing befitting architectural and structural modifications to reflect its historical status, was erected in the 17th Century and had for over 200 years been a centre for Quranic Tafsir during Ramadan.

Speaking at the handing over of the mosque to him for completion of the ongoing reconstruction work, Gobir, who is the Kwara State governorship candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) in the 2023 general elections, said he singlehandedly embarked on the completion of the reconstruction work of the mosque because of his love for community service and progress of the Ilorin Emirate.

It would be recalled that some indigenes of the Ilorin Emirate had earlier contributed funds totalling about N30 million towards the reconstruction work of the mosque, which is being supervised by a committee comprising personalities of proven integrity.

