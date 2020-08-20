News

Kwara gov approves promotion exercise for civil servants

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the 2019 promotion exercise for all state government workers, including serving deputy directors. “His Excellency has approved for the Civil Service Commission to organise promotion examinations for the state government workers.

This exercise covers all categories of state government workers from Grade Level 07 to 16 and substantive deputy directors in the state civil service,” according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye. “Consequently, the Civil Service Commission is to activate the process which takes full cognisance of the COVID- 19 protocols and the need for everyone to stay safe.

This exercise, for which the governor has approved funding, is part of the governor’s efforts to restore the glory and pride of the civil service. It is an exercise geared towards motivating the civil servants to be at their best at all time.” The statement said no fewer than 1,716 state government workers across all the MDAs were to take part in the promotion exercise

