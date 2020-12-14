Metro & Crime

Kwara Gov bags UN’s ‘He-for-She’ Award

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday received the United Nations-backed  ‘He-for-She’ Award for his efforts and cabinet picks which have mainstreamed gender inclusion in the state’s political structure.

The award was conferred on the governor in Ilorin, the state capital, when the Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen paid an advocacy visit to rally the people of the state behind the national campaign against gender-based violence.
AbdulRazaq made history last year when he appointed the most women-friendly cabinet on the African continent, a feat he recently cemented with the appointment of at least 50 percent female permanent secretaries in the state. Both feats are a first in the state and the country.

 

Pauline said the governor has earned himself a golden place in the world’s hall of fame for gender inclusion, and called on him to do more to fight maternal death and other issues affecting women.

 

“The award is in recognition of your outstanding contributions to promotion of women’s rights, visibility and empowerment,” Pauline said, commending the governor for his exemplary style of governance and his pursuit of gender inclusion which has attracted both local and international recognition.

 

She said the  ‘He-for-She’ campaign was a brainchild of the United Nations to recognise any public office holder with exceptional passions to drive gender equality, adding: “We want to put it on record that our dear Governor of Kwara State deserves to be recognised not just in Nigeria but by the United Nations.”

 

 

