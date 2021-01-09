Kwara Gov celebrates Issa Aremu at 60

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated one of the foremost labour leaders in the country, Comrade Issa Aremu, on his 60th birthday anniversary, calling him a pride of the state and one of the most accomplished and conscientious labour leaders of all time. “The governor commends the consistency, sincerity, and doggedness of Comrade Aremu in his life-long campaign for the welfare of the working class and a better society, especially in his native Kwara, where he had long been a voice of change. As Comrade Aremu celebrates his diamond jubilee, his excellency fully identifies with and reassures him of the administration’s commitment to rebuilding a state where development is spread equitably and everyone is afforded a space to thrive,” this is according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye. “His excellency asserts that Comrade Aremu’s passion for the textile industry and industrialisation is shared by the administration, which is set to invest in the garment and cottage industries to revive that sub-sector, create jobs for the people, and raise living standards in the state.
Forex: CBN sells $3.96bn to BDCs in nine months
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $3.96 billion to the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market between January and September this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows. Findings by New Telegraph indicate that this figure is $6.46 billion (62 per cent) less […]
YCE flays FG on South-West’s security management
Yoruba Council of Elders (Senior Elders Forum) met yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, expressing its displeasure over Federal Government’s “continued frustration of the security plans put in place by the South-West zone of the country.” Rising from its meeting held at Bodija area of the city, the elders spoke through Colo-nel Dansaaki .S. Ade […]
Legal team: Lagos panel lacks power to sanction Army over Lekki shooting
Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The last may not have been heard of the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting in Lagos, as the legal team representing the Army has said that the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS and Related Abuses does not have the power to punish any soldier found […]
