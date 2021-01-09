Kwara Gov celebrates Issa Aremu at 60

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated one of the foremost labour leaders in the country, Comrade Issa Aremu, on his 60th birthday anniversary, calling him a pride of the state and one of the most accomplished and conscientious labour leaders of all time. “The governor commends the consistency, sincerity, and doggedness of Comrade Aremu in his life-long campaign for the welfare of the working class and a better society, especially in his native Kwara, where he had long been a voice of change. As Comrade Aremu celebrates his diamond jubilee, his excellency fully identifies with and reassures him of the administration’s commitment to rebuilding a state where development is spread equitably and everyone is afforded a space to thrive,” this is according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye. “His excellency asserts that Comrade Aremu’s passion for the textile industry and industrialisation is shared by the administration, which is set to invest in the garment and cottage industries to revive that sub-sector, create jobs for the people, and raise living standards in the state.

