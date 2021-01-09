News

Kwara Gov celebrates Issa Aremu at 60

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated one of the foremost labour leaders in the country, Comrade Issa Aremu, on his 60th birthday anniversary, calling him a pride of the state and one of the most accomplished and conscientious labour leaders of all time. “The governor commends the consistency, sincerity, and doggedness of Comrade Aremu in his life-long campaign for the welfare of the working class and a better society, especially in his native Kwara, where he had long been a voice of change. As Comrade Aremu celebrates his diamond jubilee, his excellency fully identifies with and reassures him of the administration’s commitment to rebuilding a state where development is spread equitably and everyone is afforded a space to thrive,” this is according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye. “His excellency asserts that Comrade Aremu’s passion for the textile industry and industrialisation is shared by the administration, which is set to invest in the garment and cottage industries to revive that sub-sector, create jobs for the people, and raise living standards in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Forex: CBN sells $3.96bn to BDCs in nine months

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $3.96 billion to the Bureaux De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market between January and September this year, latest data released by the apex bank shows.   Findings by New Telegraph indicate that this figure is $6.46 billion (62 per cent) less […]
News

YCE flays FG on South-West’s security management

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Yoruba Council of Elders (Senior Elders Forum) met yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, expressing its displeasure over Federal Government’s “continued frustration of the security plans put in place by the South-West zone of the country.” Rising from its meeting held at Bodija area of the city, the elders spoke through Colo-nel Dansaaki .S. Ade […]
News

Legal team: Lagos panel lacks power to sanction Army over Lekki shooting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The last may not have been heard of the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting in Lagos, as the legal team representing the Army has said that the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS and Related Abuses does not have the power to punish any soldier found […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica