Kwara Gov constitutes 12 – man Inter- Religious Council

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has constituted a 12-member Inter-Religious Council (IREC), comprising elder statesmen, women and clergies drawn from the Muslim and Christian communities in the state. The Council would be chaired by the Emir of Shonga, Dr. Haliru Yahya Ndanusa, who is reputed to be a renowned advocate. Other members are former Grand Khadi Justice Idris Haroon; Justice Olatunji Bamgbola; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Zubair Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; soon-to-be named Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christianity); former Commissioner of Education and FOMWAN leader, Hajia Halimat Yusuf; former Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mrs. Rhoda Ajiboye; Dr. Soburu Alaaya; Venerable Moses Lasisi Abegunde; Prof. Mrs. Feyi Grace Adepoju; Elder Stephen Wole Oke; and Director, Ministry of Special Duties, Ishola Maryam Idowu (Secretary). The Council, an advisory body, is to promote religious interaction, understanding and harmony between the two principal faith – based communities in the state. The governor, meanwhile, has appointed a seven-man board for the Kwara State Television, with veteran sports broadcaster, Hameed Adio, as chairman.
UAE gives Nigerians with expired visa Aug 17 ultimatum to leave
…tightens immigration policy Nigerians living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) whose visa had expired have been given till August 17 to leave or face the consequences of the law. The Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, has therefore urged Nigerians still in the country with expired visas to use the emergency evacuation […]
Army decorates 39 new Major Generals
The Nigerian Army yesterday decorated 39 newly promoted Major Generals with their new ranks. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decorated generals were among the 136 senior officers recently promoted to the rank of Major General and Brigadier General by the army authorities. Among them are the Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 […]
ASEAN summit begins without Myanmar after top general barred
Southeast Asian leaders have begun their annual summit without a representative from Myanmar, after its top general was barred over the military’s failure to follow a regional peace deal. Neither Brunei, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair, nor the bloc’s secretary-general made a mention of the no-show in opening remarks at Tuesday’s […]
