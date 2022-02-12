Kwara Gov constitutes 12 – man Inter- Religious Council

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has constituted a 12-member Inter-Religious Council (IREC), comprising elder statesmen, women and clergies drawn from the Muslim and Christian communities in the state. The Council would be chaired by the Emir of Shonga, Dr. Haliru Yahya Ndanusa, who is reputed to be a renowned advocate. Other members are former Grand Khadi Justice Idris Haroon; Justice Olatunji Bamgbola; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Zubair Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; soon-to-be named Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christianity); former Commissioner of Education and FOMWAN leader, Hajia Halimat Yusuf; former Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mrs. Rhoda Ajiboye; Dr. Soburu Alaaya; Venerable Moses Lasisi Abegunde; Prof. Mrs. Feyi Grace Adepoju; Elder Stephen Wole Oke; and Director, Ministry of Special Duties, Ishola Maryam Idowu (Secretary). The Council, an advisory body, is to promote religious interaction, understanding and harmony between the two principal faith – based communities in the state. The governor, meanwhile, has appointed a seven-man board for the Kwara State Television, with veteran sports broadcaster, Hameed Adio, as chairman.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...