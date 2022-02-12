News

Kwara Gov constitutes 12 – man Inter- Religious Council

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has constituted a 12-member Inter-Religious Council (IREC), comprising elder statesmen, women and clergies drawn from the Muslim and Christian communities in the state. The Council would be chaired by the Emir of Shonga, Dr. Haliru Yahya Ndanusa, who is reputed to be a renowned advocate. Other members are former Grand Khadi Justice Idris Haroon; Justice Olatunji Bamgbola; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Zubair Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; soon-to-be named Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christianity); former Commissioner of Education and FOMWAN leader, Hajia Halimat Yusuf; former Permanent Secretary, Dr. Mrs. Rhoda Ajiboye; Dr. Soburu Alaaya; Venerable Moses Lasisi Abegunde; Prof. Mrs. Feyi Grace Adepoju; Elder Stephen Wole Oke; and Director, Ministry of Special Duties, Ishola Maryam Idowu (Secretary). The Council, an advisory body, is to promote religious interaction, understanding and harmony between the two principal faith – based communities in the state. The governor, meanwhile, has appointed a seven-man board for the Kwara State Television, with veteran sports broadcaster, Hameed Adio, as chairman.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

UAE gives Nigerians with expired visa Aug 17 ultimatum to leave

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…tightens immigration policy Nigerians living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) whose visa had expired have been given till August 17 to leave or face the consequences of the law. The Nigerian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, has therefore urged Nigerians still in the country with expired visas to use the emergency evacuation […]
News

Army decorates 39 new Major Generals

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Army yesterday decorated 39 newly promoted Major Generals with their new ranks. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decorated generals were among the 136 senior officers recently promoted to the rank of Major General and Brigadier General by the army authorities. Among them are the Acting General Officer Commanding, 7 […]
News

ASEAN summit begins without Myanmar after top general barred

Posted on Author Reporter

  Southeast Asian leaders have begun their annual summit without a representative from Myanmar, after its top general was barred over the military’s failure to follow a regional peace deal. Neither Brunei, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair, nor the bloc’s secretary-general made a mention of the no-show in opening remarks at Tuesday’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica