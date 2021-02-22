Kwara gov, Emir urge parents to inculcate right religious education in children

Ilorin Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari, have urged parents and guardians to inculcate the right religious and moral values in their children and wards to insulate them from negative influences.

The two spoke at the closing of Kwara State Qur’an competition in Ilorin, the state capital. Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Mamman Sabba- Jibril, Governor AbdulRazaq said if the right religious education was inculcated in children, they would grow up to become responsible citizens. Governor Abdul- Razaq assured the state Committee on National Qur’an Recitation Competition of adequate support whenever the need arose.

He thanked the committee’s members and the competitors for making the state proud for winning laurels for the state in past competitions and urged them to sustain the tempo. Uthman Uthman and Firdaous Apaokagi from Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state, emerged overall winners of the competition in both the male and female categories.

Similarly, Ridwanullahi Abdulsalam from Ilorin West Local Government and Haleemah Adekanye from Offa Local Government came second in both the male and female categories.

