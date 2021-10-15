News

Kwara gov empowers artisans

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq yesterday donated sewing machines, deep freezers grinding machines and cash, among others, to some artisans in “response to their needs assessment at this time”. The beneficiaries were drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state. AbdulRazaq said the programme follows his administration’s efforts to reduce poverty. “Our objective for supporting this kind of initiative is to give everyone a fair sense of belonging.

This is not tokenism as some people may claim. It is a form of economic inclusion which is important to strengthen societal cohesion,” he said. He appealed to beneficiaries to use the items properly. The governor said: “I am aware that some of the beneficiaries had earlier been trained and this is only to get them starting.

For some others, it is government’s response to their needs assessment at this time. “Every society is divided into strata and each of them deserves to be taken care of within available resources. This is what we are committed to. We will not leave anyone behind.

